Wolf_Of_Vegas
on October 12th, 2018
The True Power by BaM is an outstanding smoke all around... It definitely has the pungent pine, diesel, earthy, hint of lemon taste similar to OG Kush .. Has a smooth in n ex-hale to it, with no harshness.. Now as far as the effects come along with where nice and balanced similar to OGK.. Phycho and cerebral effects definitely was relaxed, felt an awsome uplifting rush of euphoria before becoming very relaxed and stress free... Just like BaMs Banana Tangie , they killed it with this True Power... BaM did one hell of a job wit this one...