True Power

by BaM - Body and Mind

BaM - Body and Mind Cannabis Flower True Power

True Power by BaM - Body and Mind

Wolf_Of_Vegas

The True Power by BaM is an outstanding smoke all around... It definitely has the pungent pine, diesel, earthy, hint of lemon taste similar to OG Kush .. Has a smooth in n ex-hale to it, with no harshness.. Now as far as the effects come along with where nice and balanced similar to OGK.. Phycho and cerebral effects definitely was relaxed, felt an awsome uplifting rush of euphoria before becoming very relaxed and stress free... Just like BaMs Banana Tangie , they killed it with this True Power... BaM did one hell of a job wit this one...

At BaM we have developed strains that give you the perfect balance of body and mind benefits. We take amazing strains and grow them naturally, in small batches, without the use of synthetic pesticides. Every product is handcrafted and lab tested to ensure purity and potency. Try BaM Quality Marijuana, and you’ll find out what we mean by the perfect balance of body and mind. Based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.