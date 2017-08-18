Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Our Ultimate Gift sets is the ideal gift. It includes one of everything in a perfect travel bag. Enjoy Relieve cream, Relieve gel, our trio of sprays and our trio of oils (Awake, Relax and Relieve oils). The travel bag is perfect to carry around your favorite products. Give this set as a gift or treat yourself.
on August 18th, 2017
I am in love with all these products. I have used them individually and if I need extra strength relief I will layer the products. I layer the gel and cream and can not believe how quickly my muscle tension and pain diminish or go away. This is the perfect gift set to send to anyone that aches and pains.
on August 18th, 2017
These products are amazing! I love the 5 pack because I get all of the products. I use the cream and gel after working out, and he roller oils any time during the day, and the lavender at night for sleeping! These products are awesome!