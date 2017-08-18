 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Basic Jane Ultimate Gift Set

by Basic Jane

About this product

Our Ultimate Gift sets is the ideal gift. It includes one of everything in a perfect travel bag. Enjoy Relieve cream, Relieve gel, our trio of sprays and our trio of oils (Awake, Relax and Relieve oils). The travel bag is perfect to carry around your favorite products. Give this set as a gift or treat yourself.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Belltowntulip

I am in love with all these products. I have used them individually and if I need extra strength relief I will layer the products. I layer the gel and cream and can not believe how quickly my muscle tension and pain diminish or go away. This is the perfect gift set to send to anyone that aches and pains.

PollyBy

These products are amazing! I love the 5 pack because I get all of the products. I use the cream and gel after working out, and he roller oils any time during the day, and the lavender at night for sleeping! These products are awesome!

About this brand

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.