  3. Basic Jane
Basic Jane

Natural remedies powered by science

About Basic Jane

Basic Jane products are simple, effective, and high-quality topicals for health and well-being. Discover a specialized line of gels, lotions, and oils that are natural remedies powered by science. Basic Jane is the first consumer-focused line of products from Verda Bio, a science-driven company focused on discovering, developing, and bringing to market novel plant-based products. Verda Bio is one of the only companies to sequence the genomes of cannabis plants and collaborate with researchers from leading research institutes. We are proud to bring our expertise to the Basic Jane line of products.

Hemp CBD topicals

Lotions

Lubricants & oils

Sprays

Available in

United States