chamu1728
on October 1st, 2019
I found this amazing company on the King Palm page at Facebook. Where do I begin to describe the experience! I'm not a smoker; the blend was perfect for my medical turmoil & I thought...take a new road. Took small draws. Rich, full textured taste. Sweet, slow burn on the herbs. Felt very relaxed, centered & focused. Three days later, the effects have expanded. My head is clear, energy is shifted on a higher vibration. The tin was larger than expected. Delivery was fast. And packed as requested. Customer for life. And I am now an organic herb smoker. Never thought chronic illnesses would open this door. Or buying Boveda packs at King Palm either!