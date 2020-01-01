 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Celebrating Life Through Ritual

About Bear Blend

Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States