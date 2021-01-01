 Loading…

Inspired Vape Pen

by Beboe

Sparkly yet functional, our light and bright Inspired Vape Pen is intended for early afternoon enjoyment and social gatherings. Our state-of-the-art formulation and hardware boast a socially-dosed 65% THC potency, and designer minor cannabinoid cocktail featuring a whopping 12% CBG and 7% CBD to help keep you grounded. Enjoy a gentle, euphoric, clear-headed high unlike any other — and see the world through Beboe’s rose-tinted glasses.

My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was very young and my grandmother visited frequently to help care for her. She cleaned up the house and cooked for us. One thing she made each trip were brownies. She made one tray for us kids, and one tray for Mom, but Mom’s brownies were strictly off limits...kept under lock and key in a closet. Of course we would go through our rations in 24 hours, turning our sights on mom’s reserve. We were reminded each time that mom was really sick, deserved to have her own brownies, and backed off. We found out years later that mom’s brownies were made with marijuana. They would help the nausea brought on by the sickness and brought back her appetite. I laugh every time I imagine that little 85 year old woman wandering around our local grocer, trying to find someone who could help her buy a bag of weed. In appreciation of all she did to bring warmth and love into our house, we started Beboe to offer the sophisticated cannabis consumer an experience unlike any other on the market.

