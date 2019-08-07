310 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 124
Show All 34
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$390
Deals
New Patient Deal!
Valid 7/8/2019 – 10/9/2023
Get 25% off your first order. Includes cannabis products and non-cannabis products. Offer valid only on first time visit.
New Patient Deal!
Valid 7/8/2019 – 10/9/2023
Get 25% off your first order. Includes cannabis products and non-cannabis products. Offer valid only on first time visit.
All Products
Hash: Ultimate Purple (Clean Pressed)
from 1937 Farms
33.11%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge: Don Corleone (Reserves)
from verano
76.03%
THC
1.77%
CBD
Corleone Kush The Don Cut
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
Land Mine
from Culta
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from Culta
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos
from HMS Health LLC
22.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ONYCD
from KIND THERAPEUTICS USA LLC
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
ONYCD
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Glue
from 1937 Farms
19.62%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Breath (1g) - THCA 36.40%
from Grassroots Cannabis
36.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal (1g)
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
bubba diagonal
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Shortbread
from Strane
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blissful Wizard - THCA 35.20%
from Curio Wellness
35.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blissful Wizard
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies - THCA 31.49%
from HMS Health LLC
31.49%
THC
0%
CBD
TROPICANNA COOKIES
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Birthday Cake (1g) - THCA 33.3%
from Grassroots Cannabis
33.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Tangie Burns OG
from HMS Health LLC
33.3%
THC
0%
CBD
TANGIE BURNS
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry OG
from HMS Health LLC
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Reunion OG
from HMS Health LLC
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Sorbet
from HMS Health LLC
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain data available
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dead Head OG - THCA 28.70%
from Curio Wellness
28.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG - THCA 33.28%
from HMS Health LLC
33.28%
THC
0%
CBD
SKYWALKER OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
King of Hearts (a.k.a. 3 Kings) - THCA 28.50%
from Culta
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani
from HMS Health LLC
25.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bodega Bubblegum
from Strane
27.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bodega Bubblegum
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from Strane
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll: Gorilla Girl (Lite Bud)
from Medical Mary
10.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$184 X 0.5g
In-store only
Grandpa's Stash
from Strane
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Stash
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mag Landrace
from verano
23.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from HMS Health LLC
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
G6
from verano
26.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic (CBD)
from Curio Wellness
0.5%
THC
18.7%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Star 91
from Nature's Heritage
30.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Star 91
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glu
from verano
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Hash Diesel
from HMS Health LLC
24.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Hash Diesel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Snow Monster #9
from Strane
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Live Sugar: Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
76.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Diamond Sauce: Sour Sap Dream (Sungrown)
from Culta
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
sour sap dream
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Live Diamond Sauce: Dream Dog (Sungrown)
from Culta
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain data available
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Live Diamond Sauce: Lost Cause (Sungrown)
from Culta
74.5%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain data available
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Live Diamond Sauce: Grapefruit Sour Dream (Sungrown)
from Culta
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Sour Dream
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Painkiller XL
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
3.53%
THC
65.75%
CBD
no strain data available
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Pax Pod: Raspberry Cough
from Strane
78.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Cough
Strain
$65½ g
In-store only
12345 ... 8