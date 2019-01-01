 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Berkshire CBD

When you're looking for a splash of warm sunshine anytime of the day or night, you can't go wrong with this new addition to our CBD hemp flower line up! Waves of warm citrus, sour diesel, and tropical fruit simply roll through this flower. Just like it's namesake, Hawaiian Haze hemp flower has a reputation for washing away life's little stressors and leaving a calm relaxation in its wake. Excellent for smokable hemp bud or for your next home extraction, add Hawaiian Haze to your list of favorite hemp flowers!

Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative, so it may be a good daytime medication. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience.

We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.