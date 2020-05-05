About this product
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.
The signature style and craftsmanship transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones, so that every day feels like a special occasion.
Through Cannaflower cultivation and artisan trimming, we deliver products that shine with the highest standards in modern CBD luxury. Our excellence in farming, product design, packaging is currently celebrated throughout the United States.
Experience Cannaflower through our selection of ultra-premium, cannabinoid-rich flower products. Our menu is celebrated for its quality, style, and convenience. Enjoy the luxury of tailored Sungrown Flower, Indoor Flower, Cannaflower pre-rolls, and oils.
Cannaflower collectively represents over 100 years of combined commitment and experience in cultivating hemp flower. Today, more than 300 stores serve customers throughout the United States with our Cannaflower products.