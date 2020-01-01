 Loading…
Fatso

by Bloomfield

Bloomfield Cannabis Flower Fatso

About this product

Genetics: Legend OG X GMO Cookies Fatso is a uniquely potent indica strain that gives a remarkably euphoric and relaxing high. It presents an earthy, funky and fuel-like aroma that lingers on the palate. The effects are as heavy and funky as the aroma, making it a great option for chilling out, relaxing and unwinding.

About this brand

Bloomfield Logo
Bloomfield is a fashion forward brand focusing on cultivating and extracting organic boutique cannabis.