Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Genetics: Legend OG X GMO Cookies Fatso is a uniquely potent indica strain that gives a remarkably euphoric and relaxing high. It presents an earthy, funky and fuel-like aroma that lingers on the palate. The effects are as heavy and funky as the aroma, making it a great option for chilling out, relaxing and unwinding.
