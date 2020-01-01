 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Bloomfield
Bloomfield

Bloomfield caters to the Cannasseur. Organic & Sustainable.

Black Bloomfield Vape Kit: Includes 4 pens; 1 Indica, 1 Sativa, 1 Hybrid, and 1 CDB
Red Bloomfield Vape Kit: Includes 4 pens; 1 Indica, 1 Sativa, 1 Hybrid, and 1 CDB
Blue Bloomfield Vape Kit: Includes 4 pens; 1 Indica, 1 Sativa, 1 Hybrid, and 1 CDB
About Bloomfield

Bloomfield is a fashion forward brand focusing on cultivating and extracting organic boutique cannabis.

Vape pens

Available in

United States, California