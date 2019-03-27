AndrewLU
on March 27th, 2019
Helps me with my tendon inflammation after I run a long distance. Really Incredible stuff!
Pharmacist formulated Full Spectrum Hemp CBD cream infused with menthol to deliver a cooling agent that may help relieve aches, pains, and inflammation. Our 1.20 oz Creams are available in two strengths to meet one’s needs and preferences: 150 MG & 300 MG.
GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis. Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.