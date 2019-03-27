 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FULL SPECTRUM HEMP CREAM - 150 MG

by Buddha Hemp

Pharmacist formulated Full Spectrum Hemp CBD cream infused with menthol to deliver a cooling agent that may help relieve aches, pains, and inflammation. Our 1.20 oz Creams are available in two strengths to meet one’s needs and preferences: 150 MG & 300 MG.

AndrewLU

Helps me with my tendon inflammation after I run a long distance. Really Incredible stuff!

GI001 is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain developed by one of Growth Industries’ botanists. This strain is characterized by a lime green plant color, citrus taste, and high yields during cultivation. With little to no psychoactive effects, GI001 is a great alternative for those who don’t want their medication to interfere with daily activities. Through Growth Industries’ medical grade, standardized cultivation policies and procedures, GI001 boasts a CBD to THC ratio of 24:1 on a consistent basis.  Currently, Growth Industries’ strains are only available through authorized vendors and pharmaceutical raw material outlets.

We pride ourselves on using organic methods to create full-spectrum CBD products made from #hempcbd 🏆Award-winning flowers 🔬ISO-6 Certified labs.