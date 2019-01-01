 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cali Gas Pack

by Cali Gas Pack

Cali Gas Pack's motto is "All Gas, All Day", and we mean it. We don't hate exotics, we just LOVE gas! All of our batches feature a strain-specific "gassy" OG. Each pack comes with a recyclable rolling tray. We package up "small buds", but don't let the size of the nugs fool you, they come from FIRE plants. Cali Gas Pack is perfect for the smoker that prefers to roll up blunts or joints, and for perfect size bong rips.

Platinum OG

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

Cali Gas Pack is a cannabis flower brand located in Humboldt County. We focus on providing only gassy strains in our 1/2 ounce packs. Every Pack comes with a free, recyclable rolling tray to help with the ease of rolling up.