Cali Gas Pack
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Cali Gas Pack's motto is "All Gas, All Day", and we mean it. We don't hate exotics, we just LOVE gas! All of our batches feature a strain-specific "gassy" OG. Each pack comes with a recyclable rolling tray. We package up "small buds", but don't let the size of the nugs fool you, they come from FIRE plants. Cali Gas Pack is perfect for the smoker that prefers to roll up blunts or joints, and for perfect size bong rips.
Platinum OG effects
Reported by real people like you
650 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
