About this product

Cali Gas Pack's motto is "All Gas, All Day", and we mean it. We don't hate exotics, we just LOVE gas! All of our batches feature a strain-specific "gassy" OG. Each pack comes with a recyclable rolling tray. We package up "small buds", but don't let the size of the nugs fool you, they come from FIRE plants. Cali Gas Pack is perfect for the smoker that prefers to roll up blunts or joints, and for perfect size bong rips.