The Famous Brandz Strawberry dry herb water pipe is one of the most compact units in the line of Cheech and Chong Up in Smoke water pipes. This beaker style dry herb pipe is constructed with 100% borosilicate glass that preserves the true flavors and aromas of your dry herb strains. The more compact 7" height makes the Famous Brandz Strawberry water pipe travel-friendly and easy to use around the house. The contoured neck bends toward you for convenient hits, and the male 14mm bowl holds an ample amount of dry herb. The Cheech and Chong Up in Smoke Strawberry moisturizes smoke for cooler, easier hits of your favorite dry herb strains. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Borosilicate glass Compact Build 14mm Male Bowl Travel-Friendly
