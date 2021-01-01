CaliConnected Online Headshop
Eyce Silicone Mini Beaker Bong
About this product
Just like its big brother predecessor, the Eyce Mini Beaker boasts a nearly indestructible design made from platinum-cured silicone that can withstand the clumsiest of smokers. At just 7.25” inches tall, the Eyce Mini Beaker features a more compact & travel-friendly design meant for on-the-go use. The silicone provides a naturally comfortable feel while the outside was fashioned specifically with the most ergonomic grip possible for safely passing around. The Eyce Silicone Mini Beaker Bong is fit with a removable diffuser downstem that filters & cools each rip within the beaker base, while the included 14mm borosilicate glass bowl piece is perfect for hearty packs of your dry herbs. This mini beaker bong sports a stealthy built-in stash jar at the bottom and an included steel poker tool that attaches right to the side. Combining smooth vapor production, futuristic functionality, and zero risk of damage if dropped, this silicone beaker bong is a no-brainer. Choose from a number of captivating color combinations to match any vibe and enjoy smooth rips paired with unprecedented portability from the Eyce Mini Beaker Bong today!
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Eyce Indestructible Mini Beaker Bong
Multi-Percolating Filtration
Platinum-Cured Silicone
Stainless Steel Poker
Diffuser Downstem
7.25” inches Tall
Ice Catcher
45° Joint
Multiple Colors
Impact-Resistant
14mm Female Joint
14mm Glass Bowl Piece
Virtually Indestructible Bong
Built-In Stash Jar & Multi-Tool
