Just like its big brother predecessor, the Eyce Mini Beaker boasts a nearly indestructible design made from platinum-cured silicone that can withstand the clumsiest of smokers. At just 7.25” inches tall, the Eyce Mini Beaker features a more compact & travel-friendly design meant for on-the-go use. The silicone provides a naturally comfortable feel while the outside was fashioned specifically with the most ergonomic grip possible for safely passing around. The Eyce Silicone Mini Beaker Bong is fit with a removable diffuser downstem that filters & cools each rip within the beaker base, while the included 14mm borosilicate glass bowl piece is perfect for hearty packs of your dry herbs. This mini beaker bong sports a stealthy built-in stash jar at the bottom and an included steel poker tool that attaches right to the side. Combining smooth vapor production, futuristic functionality, and zero risk of damage if dropped, this silicone beaker bong is a no-brainer. Choose from a number of captivating color combinations to match any vibe and enjoy smooth rips paired with unprecedented portability from the Eyce Mini Beaker Bong today!



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Eyce Indestructible Mini Beaker Bong

Multi-Percolating Filtration

Platinum-Cured Silicone

Stainless Steel Poker

Diffuser Downstem

7.25” inches Tall

Ice Catcher

45° Joint

Multiple Colors

Impact-Resistant

14mm Female Joint

14mm Glass Bowl Piece

Virtually Indestructible Bong

Built-In Stash Jar & Multi-Tool