CBD Isolate Capsules: 100mg Each (3,000mg/Bottle)

by Cannabidiol Life

5.019
$90.00MSRP

About this product

FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -100mg (+/- 1mg) of Pure Cannabidiol -0% THC per serving -Plant derived capsules -Pharmeceutical Grade Capsule -Capsules are GMO-free, hypoallergenic, free of preservatives, sodium lauryl sulfates, ethylene oxide or sulfites. Kosher and Halal certified, and certified to be free of BSE/TSEs SUGGESTED USE: Take 1-3 capsules daily preferably before meals. To achieve maximum wellness results, be sure to take these capsules for a minimum of 3 days in a row.

19 customer reviews

5.019

AndyWarhol420

Pure is the way to go and these are definitely pure. Great product.

Lohanma

Convenient and amazingly powerful! A must have.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.