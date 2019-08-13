Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee CBD 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$9.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$90.00MSRP
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -100mg (+/- 1mg) of Pure Cannabidiol -0% THC per serving -Plant derived capsules -Pharmeceutical Grade Capsule -Capsules are GMO-free, hypoallergenic, free of preservatives, sodium lauryl sulfates, ethylene oxide or sulfites. Kosher and Halal certified, and certified to be free of BSE/TSEs SUGGESTED USE: Take 1-3 capsules daily preferably before meals. To achieve maximum wellness results, be sure to take these capsules for a minimum of 3 days in a row.
on August 13th, 2019
Pure is the way to go and these are definitely pure. Great product.
on August 2nd, 2019
My wife swears by these!
on August 2nd, 2019
Convenient and amazingly powerful! A must have.