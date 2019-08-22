Pineapple Express Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
FULL PRODUCT FEATURES: -Ethanol Extraction: U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Method -100% Organic -Whole Plant Hemp Extract oil (aka “Full Spectrum”) -1,800mg of Whole Plant Hemp Extracted CBD Per Bottle -4,200mg of premium pure CBD -Up to 200mg's more of accompanying phytocannabinoids -120mL / 4oz Bottle -Dropper offers calibrated measurements for accurate CBD dosing -240 Servings -0.5mL = 25mg of CBD -Sublingual, but can also be added as final ingredient to foods (after any baking or cooking) -Carrier Oil: Organic NON-GMO MCT oil derived from coconuts (excellent bioavailability)
on August 22nd, 2019
I really like this CBD oil, it's probably my favorite of the different brands I have tried. I usually take it under the tongue when I want to relax after a stressful day or when I have a headache. I prefer this size so I don't have to re-order as often.
on August 21st, 2019
Quick, easy and effective not as earthy as an aftertaste as I have had in the past.
on August 13th, 2019
Love the savings of buying a larger bottle!
