About this product
Pop that bottle like a pot smoking pro with this sturdy metal bottle opener. The design includes a highly detailed dimensional metal leaf insert for an elegant look.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Cannadise Novelty Goods
Stash Jars, Belt Buckles, Lanyards, Tumblers, Keychains and more! Our fun and trendy products have been designed to bring quality goods to individuals who want to show off their love for marijuana in style. Many of our products showcase the combination of different materials for a unique aesthetic. We are just getting started and you can expect to see many more product offerings in the future!