1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes ! • Strain Specific • Amazing Taste • Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle • No added flavors • Easy Sublingual Absorption • Fast Acting • Made with organic ingredients • Clean, safe consumption method. Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC 40 Servings per Bottle 200 mg Cannabanoids CBD/THC 1 to 1 per 20 ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture CASCADIA herbals™ www.cascadiaherbals.com https://www.instagram.com/cascadiaherbals/
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.