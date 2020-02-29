 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  500mg CBD Oil with Blue Dream Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

500mg CBD Oil with Blue Dream Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

5.029
$40.00MSRP

About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Blue-Dream 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Watch your pain melt away faster than the polar ice caps. Remain calm and exercise restraint from stressful days. Time cannot be wasted on trivial matters. A better future needs more people taking action to preserve the future. Start your day with a serving of motivation and heightened focus. Dive in with an ultra-relaxed demeanor, a calm euphoria. Reward yourself with a mood boost and a desire to move around. Enjoy a balanced full-body relaxation with gentle mental revitalization. Swift relief without a heavy bodyload. The numbing sensation will leave you pain-free for hours.

29 customer reviews

5.029

write a review

Bkruse28

Great value for the price. Effects are strong, flavor isn't bad and comparable to more expensive brands I've tried.

CassandraFarr

feels like I'm floating on clouds when I take 3 droppers full haha!

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

CBD Delight LLC Logo
Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.