CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
$40.00MSRP
35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Blue-Dream 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Watch your pain melt away faster than the polar ice caps. Remain calm and exercise restraint from stressful days. Time cannot be wasted on trivial matters. A better future needs more people taking action to preserve the future. Start your day with a serving of motivation and heightened focus. Dive in with an ultra-relaxed demeanor, a calm euphoria. Reward yourself with a mood boost and a desire to move around. Enjoy a balanced full-body relaxation with gentle mental revitalization. Swift relief without a heavy bodyload. The numbing sensation will leave you pain-free for hours.
on February 29th, 2020
Quite satisfied, and so so relieving.
on February 27th, 2020
Great value for the price. Effects are strong, flavor isn't bad and comparable to more expensive brands I've tried.
on February 19th, 2020
feels like I'm floating on clouds when I take 3 droppers full haha!
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.