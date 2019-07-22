aatos.manna
on July 22nd, 2019
A highly pocketable session vape. Will keep you balanced and ready for whatever the day may throw at you without taking you off line. Stellar CBD to THC ratio.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
One puff is not enough of this herbaceously orange CBD-dominant session vape. Serpentine is a one way ticket straight to the chill zone. Knock off the edge without the slouch. TYPE: 2:1 CBD CBD: 46% THC: 23% CANNABINOIDS: 75.9% TERPENES: 7.23% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019
on July 22nd, 2019
A highly pocketable session vape. Will keep you balanced and ready for whatever the day may throw at you without taking you off line. Stellar CBD to THC ratio.
on July 15th, 2019
This cart quickly became my favorite. It's a 2:1 sativa hybrid that's functional and uplifting, but still incredibly calming with such a nice dose of CBD. Love Chemistry!
on July 11th, 2019
A CBD vape that has some real flavor! Super balanced high. Good for relaxing your muscles.