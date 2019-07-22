 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
One puff is not enough of this herbaceously orange CBD-dominant session vape. Serpentine is a one way ticket straight to the chill zone. Knock off the edge without the slouch. TYPE: 2:1 CBD CBD: 46% THC: 23% CANNABINOIDS: 75.9% TERPENES: 7.23% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms REGION: Humboldt County RELEASE DATE: 06/05/2019

aatos.manna

A highly pocketable session vape. Will keep you balanced and ready for whatever the day may throw at you without taking you off line. Stellar CBD to THC ratio.

Jessica00

This cart quickly became my favorite. It's a 2:1 sativa hybrid that's functional and uplifting, but still incredibly calming with such a nice dose of CBD. Love Chemistry!

freshpep

A CBD vape that has some real flavor! Super balanced high. Good for relaxing your muscles.

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.