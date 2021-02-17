About this product
Humboldt Seed Organization introduced CBD genetics to a classic California strain by crossing California Orange CBD with Green Crack. This tasty strain has large lime green colas that are covered in orange hair. Gas, mango, and citrus flavors are accompanied by pine and pepper undertones. Serpentine CBD makes for a pleasurable smoke for people looking for something mild.
TYPE: 2:1 CBD
CBD: 47.8%
THC: 24.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 80.5%
TERPENES: 3.5%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt County
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
