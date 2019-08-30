 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Clear

by Choice CBD

$120.00MSRP

Our premium peppermint flavor anti-anxiety formulation. Harmless alternatives boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind. + Organic brain fuel + Heighten focus + Headache relief + Increase energy & endurance + Enhance mood + Fast- acting Ingredients: Terpene blend (5 focused on anxiety) | Ashwaganda | 72 mineral and vitamin blend | Folic Acid | Acetyl-L-Carnitine | Alpha Lipoic Acid | Circuminoids | Feverfew Herb | Oat Straw Herb | Cannabinoid Blend: 50% CBD & 50% CBG ratio | Proprietary anxiety blend.

rokasart

The flavors I've tried was amazing, super natural, no additives. I usually smoke a pack a day, but with this clear solution for anti-anxiety, I was able to reduce my habit to a pack every 4-5 days, which is amazing! hope in near future I'll be able to quit completely, time will tell!

Inspired by modern technology, we present our powerful full spectrum nano CBD formulations infused with natural vitamin blends & ancient plant medicine. The choice is clear, give up pain choose comfort. In the face of anxiety be in command of yourself and make the choice to have a clear mind. Make the choice to be calm and relaxed when it’s time to rest. Non addictive alternatives to pain management to attain ultimate comfort. Harmless alternatives to boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind. Simple and all natural solutions to achieve a relaxed state of mind and keep calm.