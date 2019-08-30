1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our premium peppermint flavor anti-anxiety formulation. Harmless alternatives boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind. + Organic brain fuel + Heighten focus + Headache relief + Increase energy & endurance + Enhance mood + Fast- acting Ingredients: Terpene blend (5 focused on anxiety) | Ashwaganda | 72 mineral and vitamin blend | Folic Acid | Acetyl-L-Carnitine | Alpha Lipoic Acid | Circuminoids | Feverfew Herb | Oat Straw Herb | Cannabinoid Blend: 50% CBD & 50% CBG ratio | Proprietary anxiety blend.
on August 30th, 2019
The flavors I've tried was amazing, super natural, no additives. I usually smoke a pack a day, but with this clear solution for anti-anxiety, I was able to reduce my habit to a pack every 4-5 days, which is amazing! hope in near future I'll be able to quit completely, time will tell!