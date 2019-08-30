About this product
Our premium peppermint flavor anti-anxiety formulation. Harmless alternatives boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind.
+ Organic brain fuel
+ Heighten focus
+ Headache relief
+ Increase energy & endurance
+ Enhance mood
+ Fast- acting
Ingredients: Terpene blend (5 focused on anxiety) | Ashwaganda | 72 mineral and vitamin blend | Folic Acid | Acetyl-L-Carnitine | Alpha Lipoic Acid | Circuminoids | Feverfew Herb | Oat Straw Herb | Cannabinoid Blend: 50% CBD & 50% CBG ratio | Proprietary anxiety blend.
