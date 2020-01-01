 Loading…

Sunset Cake (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Sunset Cake (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Sunset Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that's a cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake #75. This strain has a sweet lemon-citrus aroma with hints of pine and vanilla. Despite being indica-dominant, this strain reportedly feels more like a Sativa. Users expressed the come-down as gentle, which makes it a great daytime choice for indica lovers. Medical users with chronic pain and inflammation have found Sunset Cake to be relieving.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

