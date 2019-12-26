Claybourne Co.
California's Most Unique Cannabis Products.
About Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.
There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations
In stores nearby
Flower
Related articlesSee all news
Available in
United States, California