 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Claybourne Co.
Claybourne Co. Cover Photo

Claybourne Co.

California's Most Unique Cannabis Products.

Power Pack, California's First & Only - 3.5g of Flower + 1g Jar of Kief.
Power Pack, California's First & Only - 3.5g of Flower + 1g Jar of Kief.
Premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar.
Premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar.
Private Stock Ounces are loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show. All go.
Private Stock Ounces are loaded with premium, high testing BIG buds. All show. All go.
Terpene Profiles - We think it’s important to know what’s in your cannabis, and so should you.
Terpene Profiles - We think it’s important to know what’s in your cannabis, and so should you.

About Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Flower

more products

Related articles

See all news

Available in

United States, California