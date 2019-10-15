 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
300mg CBD Gummy Bears

by Comfort Leaf CBD

300mg CBD Gummy Bears

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Comfort Leaf's CBD Gummies are the most delicious way to consume CBD in a convenient gummy snack. Formulated and infused with 10 MG CBD per gummy. Comfort Gummies can make any situation more relaxing. Gummy Flavors: Lime, Cherry, Lemon, Piña Colada, Orange

1 customer review

5.01

About this brand

Comfort Leaf was started by a group of individuals passionate about how this non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) compound is dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.