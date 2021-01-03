CBD Raspberry Gummies 250mg 10-pack
by Wyld CBD
1 piece
$21.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
$39.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Copper CBD Dog Treats help give mans best friend the same support that humans receive from CBD. They’re perfect as a treat for good behavior, taste good (bacon!) and are easily digested – meaning your pup will be able to quickly absorb and experience benefits like anxiety relief and joint pain. Our customers consistently report how much their dogs love these treats. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary dog treat formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
on January 3rd, 2021
My dog loves these.