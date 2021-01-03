 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. COPPER CBD DOG TREATS - BACON BEEF

COPPER CBD DOG TREATS - BACON BEEF

by Copper CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Copper CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles COPPER CBD DOG TREATS - BACON BEEF

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Copper CBD Dog Treats help give mans best friend the same support that humans receive from CBD. They’re perfect as a treat for good behavior, taste good (bacon!) and are easily digested – meaning your pup will be able to quickly absorb and experience benefits like anxiety relief and joint pain. Our customers consistently report how much their dogs love these treats. We are grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary dog treat formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.

About this brand

Copper CBD Logo
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

My dog loves these.