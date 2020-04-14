 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. COPPER CBD GUMMIES - STRAWBERRY LEMONDADE

COPPER CBD GUMMIES - STRAWBERRY LEMONDADE

by Copper CBD

Write a review
Copper CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles COPPER CBD GUMMIES - STRAWBERRY LEMONDADE

$39.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD gummies are quite popular these days, and it’s no surprise why. Tasty, convenient and fun to take, gummies are a reliable option for pretty much anyone. At Copper CBD, we strive to create the most natural products possible. Our CBD Gummies include 10mg of CBD each and other clean ingredients like organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar. These tasty treats are gluten free, vegan and, of course, THC free. In green apple and strawberry lemonade flavors, these gummies are the tastiest CBD gummies around.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Copper CBD Logo
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.