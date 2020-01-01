 Loading…

Batter Blunt

by Core Concentrates

Core Concentrates Cannabis Pre-rolls Batter Blunt

About this product

- Strain specific - Hand crafted, small batch - King palm leaf wrap - .25-gram batter - .25-gram kief - 1.5-gram flower - Total 2-grams per blunt We take premium indoor cultivated flower, infuse it with BHO, and then dust with dry sift Kief. Then we pack it in an organic leaf wrap with a cooling filter tip. To ensure your Batter Blunt stays completely unaffected during transit, we wrap paper around the tip of the blunt to secure the product inside. - Comes in 6 different strains (Triple Chocolate Chip #6, Headbanger, Night Fire OG, OG #18, Kandy Kush, Cinderella XX#1)

About this brand

Core Concentrates Logo
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible. Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.

