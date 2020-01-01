Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
- Strain specific - Hand crafted, small batch - King palm leaf wrap - .25-gram batter - .25-gram kief - 1.5-gram flower - Total 2-grams per blunt We take premium indoor cultivated flower, infuse it with BHO, and then dust with dry sift Kief. Then we pack it in an organic leaf wrap with a cooling filter tip. To ensure your Batter Blunt stays completely unaffected during transit, we wrap paper around the tip of the blunt to secure the product inside. - Comes in 6 different strains (Triple Chocolate Chip #6, Headbanger, Night Fire OG, OG #18, Kandy Kush, Cinderella XX#1)
Be the first to review this product.