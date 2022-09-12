About this product
Shelf Life | 8-12 Months
Total 1-gram per blunt
Strain specific
Comes in a pack of 2
Hand crafted, small batch
Blended Herbal Cone
.875 Gram Flower
.125 Gram Concentrate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
