 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Diamonds

Diamonds

by Core Concentrates

Write a review
Core Concentrates Concentrates Solventless Diamonds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Also known as High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract (HTFSE). Composed of roughly 50% THCA and 14%-40% terpenes is extracted from high quality fresh frozen cannabis buds. Based on the strain being extracted, each batch is given the appropriate time for separation, and is purged of all solvents. Diamonds is considered a higher end concentrate because of the time needed for proper separation. Comes in One flavor (Incredible Rick)

About this brand

Core Concentrates Logo
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible. Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review