Also known as High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract (HTFSE). Composed of roughly 50% THCA and 14%-40% terpenes is extracted from high quality fresh frozen cannabis buds. Based on the strain being extracted, each batch is given the appropriate time for separation, and is purged of all solvents. Diamonds is considered a higher end concentrate because of the time needed for proper separation. Comes in One flavor (Incredible Rick)