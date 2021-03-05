About this product
Also known as High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract (HTFSE). Composed of roughly 50% THCA and 14%-40% terpenes is extracted from high quality fresh frozen cannabis buds. Based on the strain being extracted, each batch is given the appropriate time for separation, and is purged of all solvents. Diamonds is considered a higher end concentrate because of the time needed for proper separation. Comes in One flavor (Incredible Rick)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Core Concentrates
Core Concentrates is an extraction company based out of Phoenix, Arizona and led by a team with over 50 years of cannabis experience. Our mission is to provide patients with the cleanest Medical Marijuana solutions possible.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.
Core Concentrates is the grower and manufacturer of all Core products. We utilize Tierra Grow flower, ensuring we produce the highest quality starting materials to create a superior product, free of harsh chemicals and pesticides.