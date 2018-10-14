 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Chocolate Truffles 240mg

by Cornucopia

4.52
About this product

These truffles are a gourmet treat all made from scratch, dusted in powdered sugar, and packed with THC. Also available in orange chocolate flavor.

Extremely potent! I was warned to take half if a 60mg one I laughed and ate 2 (they're only 60mg right?) WHOAAAA I was not expecting what came next! My whole body was numb, not one bit of pain, totally relaxed, I never felt better. I love these truffles and since leaving AZ I cannot find them :-(

I take about half of a truffle, for back pain and it helps with sleep. Like a full Night. The other noticeable effect is a much needed improvement in the bedroom activities.

About this brand

Cornucopia is committed to producing authentic and effective edible cannabis products. All items are handcrafted from scratch ingredients.