CBD Dark Chocolate Bar - 180mg - 62% Cacao Gourmet Chocolate - Green Roads™ - Buy Online Today!
by Green Roads CBD: Award - Winning Hemp and CBD Products, Oils, and Gummies for a Healthier You !!!
1 each
$25.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 each
$25.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
These truffles are a gourmet treat all made from scratch, dusted in powdered sugar, and packed with THC. Also available in orange chocolate flavor.
on October 14th, 2018
Extremely potent! I was warned to take half if a 60mg one I laughed and ate 2 (they're only 60mg right?) WHOAAAA I was not expecting what came next! My whole body was numb, not one bit of pain, totally relaxed, I never felt better. I love these truffles and since leaving AZ I cannot find them :-(
on January 15th, 2016
I take about half of a truffle, for back pain and it helps with sleep. Like a full Night. The other noticeable effect is a much needed improvement in the bedroom activities.