Crafted Cannabis Co. - Tropical Haze

by Crafted Extracts

$49.99MSRP

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

Crafted Extracts solvent free oil cartridges are a premium product like created with sustainability, and awareness. Our materials are responsibly sourced and crafted with care. Our extraction methods preserve the fullest natural terpene profiles, allowing you to enjoy the finest flavors with premium effect. We use a hand-crafted, specially formulated oil to maintain a perfect level of THC to terpene levels. We are dedicated to developing superior products, we have a strict quality assurance process, to make sure the product is consistent and safe. We stand behind the quality of our products and ensure you will always the getting the cleanest oil possible.