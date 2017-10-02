About this product

Heir to the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) throne is Sunset Sherbet (or Tropical Haze), an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Sunset Sherbet inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with an indica known as Pink Panties, Sunset Sherbet exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sunset Sherbet with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.