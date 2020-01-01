Bio Jesus Pre-Roll 1g
Bio-Jesus is an indica-dominant hybrid renowned for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. The strain springs from affluent genetics: its appearance resembles the favorite Ohio-bred indica Gumbo, and its aroma is similar to the Colorado Medical Marijuana Harvest Cup award-winning Bio-Diesel. Thanks to this parentage, Bio-Jesus provides intense body effects and a cerebral haze that promotes nighttime use.