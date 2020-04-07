MedMen Chicago - Oak Park (Lake St.) - Recreational Only
56 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$70
All Products
Harle-Tsu 3.5g (Limit 1 Per Person)
from Verano
9.77%
THC
14.61%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
Tonic Mandarin Orange Drink THC 100mg 12oz
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Oatmeal Cinnamon Brown Sugar 10mg
from IESO
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Tablets Ascend 100mg 40pk
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25pack of 40
In-store only
Menta Mints Green Tea 100mg 20 Pack
from Verano
100%
THC
0%
CBD
THC
Strain
$23pack of 20
In-store only
Sour Neon Smileys Gummy 25mg 5 Pack
from IESO
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$10pack of 5
In-store only
Tonic Cucumber Watermelon Drink THC 100mg 12oz
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Botanical White Grapefruit Gummy 40mg 20 Pack
from Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$15pack of 20
In-store only
Tonic Tropical Punch Drink 1:1 100mg 12 oz
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$25each
In-store only
French Onion Soup/Dip Mix 100mg
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Sour Watermelon Gummy 25mg 5 Pack
from IESO
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$10pack of 5
In-store only
Tonic Raspberry Lemonade Drink THC 100mg 12oz
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans 50mg 20 Pack
from IESO
___
THC
___
CBD
Sour Cherry Gummy CBD 2:3
from IESO
25mg
THC
17mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$10pack of 5
In-store only
Freshly Picked Berries Gummy 40mg 20 Pack
from Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles
40mg
THC
___
CBD
$15pack of 20
In-store only
Ranch Powdered Mix 100mg
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Arnold Palmer Drink Mix 100mg
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Sugar-Free Sweetener 100mg
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Taco Seasoning Mix 100mg
from IESO
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$24each
In-store only
Bhang Milk Chocolate Toffee Bar 100mg 4 Pack
from Bedford Grow
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 4
In-store only
Wana Mango Gummy Sativa 100mg 10 Pack
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
Menta Mints Tangerine 1:1 100mg 20 Pack
from Verano
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
1:1
Strain
$23pack of 20
In-store only
Menta Mints Wildberry 100mg 20 Pack
from Verano
100%
THC
0%
CBD
THC
Strain
$23pack of 20
In-store only
Menta Mints Wintermint 100mg 20 Pack
from Verano
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC
Strain
$23pack of 20
In-store only
Tablets Comfort 2:1 100mg 40 Pack
from Verano
50mg
THC
100mg
CBD
2:1
Strain
$28pack of 40
In-store only
Tablets Harmony 1:1 100mg 40 Pack
from Verano
100%
THC
100%
CBD
1:1
Strain
$28pack of 40
In-store only
Tablets Relief 14:1 100mg 40pack
from Verano
8mg
THC
100mg
CBD
14:1
Strain
$28pack of 40
In-store only
Clementine AiroPro 500mg Cartridge (Requires AiroPro battery)
from Ascend
83.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$66½ g
In-store only
High Supply Sativa 500mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
78.45%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Motorbreath 500mg Cartridge
from Verano
91.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$63½ g
In-store only
High Supply Hybrid 250mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
69.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
High Supply Indica 250mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
G Purps 500mg Cartridge
from Verano
77.95%
THC
___
CBD
$63½ g
In-store only
GG Number 4 250mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
73.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Cosmopolitan 300mg Disposable Pen
from PharmaCann
77.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Cosmopolitan
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
High Supply Hybrid 500mg Disposable Pen
from Cresco Labs
71.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Sunshine Og 500mg Cartridge
from Verano
83.21%
THC
___
CBD
$63½ g
In-store only
Blueberry Boost 500mg Sauce Cartridge
from IESO
86.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Boost
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel 500mg Cartridge
from Verano
78%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$63½ g
In-store only
G6 500mg Cartridge
from Verano
87.52%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$63½ g
In-store only
12