 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chaos Kush Flower 3.5g

Chaos Kush Flower 3.5g

by Cresco

Write a review
Cresco Cannabis Flower Chaos Kush Flower 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chaos Kush is a new hybrid offering from Cresco that is very balanced and may provide uplifting effects great for anytime use. A cross between Sugar Daddy and Rollins strains, top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene create a taste and aroma profile of earthy pine, turpentine, cinnamon, and hops. — Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced — Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.

About this brand

Cresco Logo
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review