Cresco
Chaos Kush Flower 3.5g
About this product
Chaos Kush is a new hybrid offering from Cresco that is very balanced and may provide uplifting effects great for anytime use. A cross between Sugar Daddy and Rollins strains, top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene create a taste and aroma profile of earthy pine, turpentine, cinnamon, and hops.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Ocimene
Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Turpentine, Earthy, Pine
Reported Effects: Uplifting, Happy, Balanced
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
