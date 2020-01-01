About this product

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time. LA Wedding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain full of earthy notes and bright spruce. A soft fuel upon first inhale breaks down to sweet and citrus. This relaxing and centering hybrid is the perfect choice for an afternoon of serenity, clarity, focus and relaxation.