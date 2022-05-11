LA Wedding Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid strain full of earthy notes and bright spruce. A soft fuel upon first inhale breaks down to sweet and citrus. This relaxing and centering hybrid is the perfect choice for an afternoon of serenity, clarity, focus and relaxation.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene

Flavor: Sweet, Earthy, Spruce

Reported Effects: Calm, Clarity, Relaxed



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.