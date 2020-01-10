Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Pheno 51 by Cresco Cannabis
on January 10th, 2020
Tried it for the first time about 30 minutes ago. Took about 4-5 hits from a small bowl and felt the effects of it almost immediately. It was definitely more of a head high, but not the overwhelming kind of head high, it’s a very clear headed high. Although I enjoy when a strain hits quick it usually fades just as swiftly. I feel like I’ve reached peak high about 25ish minutes in and can feel the relaxation of the back end. Overall, it’s a pleasant but short boost of energy leading to a very relaxed but not sleepy or lazy come down.
on October 30th, 2019
My first impression of Pheno 51 was the different kind of cerebral high I experienced with a trippy alertness that I haven't experienced with any other energizing strain, so far. I felt happy and colors look more vibrant. Pheno 51 is great for daytime use with a clear, wakeful and euphoric head high to accompany all of its pain-relieving qualities. It calmed my gut discomfort nicely. The come-down is not so relaxing that you can't go on with your day. I've been using it for a late afternoon perk-up that subsides enough to move on to something with heavier effects later if I need it.
Pheno 51 is a hybrid strain bred by Cresco Labs. Created by crossing Star Killer and Skywalker OG, it was designed to help consumers leave the ground. This potent pairing leads with a happy, heady euphoria that jettisons the consumer away from mental and physical stress while dimming nagging aches and pains. Pheno 51 is the perfect strain for those looking to ignite creativity and bliss while leaving stress and nausea in a galaxy far, far away.