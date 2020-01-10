GoCameraGo on October 30th, 2019

My first impression of Pheno 51 was the different kind of cerebral high I experienced with a trippy alertness that I haven't experienced with any other energizing strain, so far. I felt happy and colors look more vibrant. Pheno 51 is great for daytime use with a clear, wakeful and euphoric head high to accompany all of its pain-relieving qualities. It calmed my gut discomfort nicely. The come-down is not so relaxing that you can't go on with your day. I've been using it for a late afternoon perk-up that subsides enough to move on to something with heavier effects later if I need it.