About this product
Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene
Flavor: Pine, Lemon
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this strain
Pheno 51 is a hybrid strain bred by Cresco Labs. Created by crossing Star Killer and Skywalker OG, it was designed to help consumers leave the ground. This potent pairing leads with a happy, heady euphoria that jettisons the consumer away from mental and physical stress while dimming nagging aches and pains. Pheno 51 is the perfect strain for those looking to ignite creativity and bliss while leaving stress and nausea in a galaxy far, far away.
About this brand
