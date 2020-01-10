Celestial cannabinoid and terpene profiles join forces to provide an energizing lift-off on a rocket ship to eventual relaxation. Fueled by heavy concentrations of limonene and pinene and topped off with the analgesic qualities of its OG lineage, Pheno 51 is perfect for those looking to ignite creativity while leaving pain and stress in a galaxy far, far away.



Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene

Flavor: Pine, Lemon

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.