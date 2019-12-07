 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
WHITE BUFFALO

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Herbal, Hint of Berry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation, Uplifting WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

donprok1156

White Buffalo is smooth but strong light earthy after taste . Very good for concentration and activities does not make you tired. Usually runs over 20% and higher , nice looking full of crystals.

White Buffalo

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.

