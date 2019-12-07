CRU Cannabis

donprok1156
on December 7th, 2019
White Buffalo is smooth but strong light earthy after taste . Very good for concentration and activities does not make you tired. Usually runs over 20% and higher , nice looking full of crystals.
TASTE + SCENT Spicy & Herbal, Hint of Berry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation, Uplifting WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA
White Buffalo is an 80/20 sativa-dominant cannabis strain that descends from a Romulan and a Blackberry Kush/Bay 11 hybrid. Like the sacred animal of Native American tradition, this White Buffalo is a cherished rarity that may only seldom migrate to your stash jar. Sweetly sour in flavor and covered in a snowy coat of crystal trichomes, White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of euphoria that may surprise any consumer expecting an active and uplifting experience.