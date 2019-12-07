About this product
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Spicy & Herbal
Hints of Berry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
About this strain
White Buffalo, also known as "Tatanka," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan with Blackberry Kush and Bay 11. White Buffalo provides a powerful blast of effects that are uplifting, active and euphoric. This strain is a cherished rarity and can be hard to find in most dispensaries. The flavor of White Buffalo is sweet and sour. Growers say these buds are covered in a snowy white coating of crystal trichomes.
White Buffalo effects
Reported by real people like you
207 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.