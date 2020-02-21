 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Curaleaf Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1

by Curaleaf

Simply the zest! Curaleaf CuraChews are available in lemon, with orange and cherry flavors coming soon. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle for $55. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours. Administration Form: Oral Ratio: 20:1 THC: 5mg / tablet CBD: 0.25mg / tablet Unit Size: 30 tablets Product Contains: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes, Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FD&C Coloring (Yellow 5), MCT oil, and Carnauba Wax

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.