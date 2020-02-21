Curaleaf Lemon-Flavored CuraChews 20:1
$55.00MSRP
About this product
Simply the zest! Curaleaf CuraChews are available in lemon, with orange and cherry flavors coming soon. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle for $55. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours. Administration Form: Oral Ratio: 20:1 THC: 5mg / tablet CBD: 0.25mg / tablet Unit Size: 30 tablets Product Contains: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes, Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FD&C Coloring (Yellow 5), MCT oil, and Carnauba Wax
