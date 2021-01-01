About this product

Simply the zest! Curaleaf CuraChews are available in lemon, with orange and cherry flavors coming soon. Each chewable tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids in the THC:CBD formulation of 20:1. A bottle contains 30 chewable tablets for a total of 150mg active cannabinoids per bottle for $55. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 4-6 hours.



Administration Form: Oral

Ratio: 20:1

THC: 5mg / tablet

CBD: 0.25mg / tablet

Unit Size: 30 tablets

Product Contains: Cannabis Oil, Natural Plant Terpenes, Gelatin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Lemon Flavor, FD&C Coloring (Yellow 5), MCT oil, and Carnauba Wax