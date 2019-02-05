Noodleman
on February 5th, 2019
This bong is the perfect experience-enhancing device for long hikes in the woods or wandering bike rides. It's lightweight, fits easily into a bag or basket, and it hits easy. High-grade titanium, hella useful!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The DangleBong is the official premium titanium Dangle™ waterpipe you have been waiting for. Virtually indestructible, this waterpipe system goes anywhere with you and includes a titanium bowl and a rubber stopper that stows the bowl inside the pipe for when you are on the move. Never buy a fragile glass waterpipe when you can have unbreakable medical-grade non-reactive titanium in a compact package. Styled after the classic camp mug for those wholesome outdoorsy vibes.
on February 5th, 2019
This bong is the perfect experience-enhancing device for long hikes in the woods or wandering bike rides. It's lightweight, fits easily into a bag or basket, and it hits easy. High-grade titanium, hella useful!
on September 1st, 2018
I went on a climbing trip and brought this Danglebong because I knew it would never break. It delivers a smooth, cool hit, and I love the way it clips onto a backpack or a harness! It is lightweight, and not very expensive considering it will last forever. Excellent product, can’t recommend enough!
on August 23rd, 2018
This product changed my life! Once I bought it I have one additional smoking piece. Amazing!