  5. DangleBong

DangleBong

by DangleSupply

5.03
$109.69MSRP

About this product

The DangleBong is the official premium titanium Dangle™ waterpipe you have been waiting for. Virtually indestructible, this waterpipe system goes anywhere with you and includes a titanium bowl and a rubber stopper that stows the bowl inside the pipe for when you are on the move. Never buy a fragile glass waterpipe when you can have unbreakable medical-grade non-reactive titanium in a compact package. Styled after the classic camp mug for those wholesome outdoorsy vibes.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Noodleman

This bong is the perfect experience-enhancing device for long hikes in the woods or wandering bike rides. It's lightweight, fits easily into a bag or basket, and it hits easy. High-grade titanium, hella useful!

Highguy42069

I went on a climbing trip and brought this Danglebong because I knew it would never break. It delivers a smooth, cool hit, and I love the way it clips onto a backpack or a harness! It is lightweight, and not very expensive considering it will last forever. Excellent product, can’t recommend enough!

Destrozo

This product changed my life! Once I bought it I have one additional smoking piece. Amazing!

About this brand

Lightweight, durable, and functional smoking products for the design minded outdoor enthusiast.